Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE:MTNB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,686 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 2,609,755 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSE MTNB) opened at 1.32 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s market cap is $121.40 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Get Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/matinas-biopharma-holdings-inc-mtnb-short-interest-update.html.

About Matinas BioPharma Holdings

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of product and development candidates, with an initial focus on serious fungal and bacterial infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.