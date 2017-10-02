Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stake Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,176,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 22,644.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,685,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,737 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,923,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,660,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,665,000 after purchasing an additional 722,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,000.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 783,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 712,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $11,213,351.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,649,063 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,827,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $11,824,777.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at 141.20 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $143.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

