Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ MRTN) opened at 20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

