Marshwinds Advisory Co. Trims Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation accounts for about 2.7% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 4,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morningstar, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at $37,097,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,546,153 shares. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

