Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Position Cut by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Manulife Financial Corp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,039,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,515 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,761,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,554,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,288,000 after purchasing an additional 176,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,005,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 560,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,002,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,324,000 after purchasing an additional 228,542 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) opened at 20.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Manulife Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Manulife Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

