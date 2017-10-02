Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Ciena Corporation comprises about 2.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Ciena Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation by 3.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Corporation by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE CIEN) traded up 1.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,667 shares. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ciena Corporation had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,310 shares of company stock worth $2,313,394. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ciena Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ciena Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

