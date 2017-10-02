Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in BioTime, Inc. (BTX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC held its stake in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of BioTime worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BioTime by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioTime in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in BioTime by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioTime in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT BTX) remained flat at $2.84 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,649 shares. BioTime, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 173,896 shares of company stock valued at $481,220.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BioTime in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTime from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTime presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent stem cells and cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The foundation of its cell delivery platform is its HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology.

