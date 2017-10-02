Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LightPath Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 4.66% of LightPath Technologies worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $137,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,032,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 357,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 191.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,386,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 911,200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 1,332.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 289,330 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ LPTH) traded down 0.2266% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.5542. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,542 shares. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0950 and a beta of -0.57.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

