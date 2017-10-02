LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) received a €240.00 ($285.71) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS AG set a €242.00 ($288.10) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. set a €254.00 ($302.38) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €255.00 ($303.57) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €245.00 ($291.67) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €246.00 ($292.86) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €237.06 ($282.21).
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) opened at 233.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €220.16 and a 200 day moving average of €218.41. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52 week low of €147.95 and a 52 week high of €239.65. The company has a market capitalization of €117.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.
