lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare lululemon athletica inc. to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares lululemon athletica inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio lululemon athletica inc. $2.44 billion $519.98 million 29.93 lululemon athletica inc. Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -3.96

lululemon athletica inc.’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than lululemon athletica inc.. lululemon athletica inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of lululemon athletica inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of lululemon athletica inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares lululemon athletica inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets lululemon athletica inc. 11.68% 22.51% 18.58% lululemon athletica inc. Competitors -1,512.44% -11.23% -7.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for lululemon athletica inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score lululemon athletica inc. 3 16 18 0 2.41 lululemon athletica inc. Competitors 302 1354 1927 76 2.49

lululemon athletica inc. presently has a consensus price target of $65.77, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 3.86%. Given lululemon athletica inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe lululemon athletica inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

lululemon athletica inc. has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, lululemon athletica inc.’s peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

lululemon athletica inc. beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements. Its direct to consumer segment generates revenue from its lululemon and ivivva e-commerce Websites, www.lululemon.com and www.ivivva.com, and other country and region specific Websites. It offers a range of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. The Company’s apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, most other sweaty pursuits, and athletic wear for female youth. The Company also offers fitness-related accessories, including an array of items, such as bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and water bottles.

