Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $103,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at 79.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

