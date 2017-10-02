Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 1,437,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,811,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Louisiana-Pacific Corporation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific Corporation news, insider Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $158,869.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,612.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/louisiana-pacific-corporation-lpx-stock-price-down-3-3.html.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.