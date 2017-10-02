Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 21,416 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) opened at 76.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

