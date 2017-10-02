Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT)

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut OUTFRONT Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered OUTFRONT Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

OUTFRONT Media (OUT) opened at 25.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,230,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,686,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,185,000 after acquiring an additional 535,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,891,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after acquiring an additional 555,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at $100,424,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 69.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,864,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,096 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

