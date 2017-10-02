Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in General Motors Company (GM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 457,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,000. General Motors comprises about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,719,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 158,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 408,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.16.

General Motors Company (GM) traded up 4.049% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.015. 19,173,827 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.304 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Ammann sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,851.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,947 shares of company stock worth $23,485,128. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

