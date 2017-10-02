Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in NCR Corporation (NCR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NCR Corporation worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Corporation by 15.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NCR Corporation by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Clinton Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Corporation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 101,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Compass Point began coverage on NCR Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NCR Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. 216,119 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. NCR Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.91.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. NCR Corporation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NCR Corporation will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

