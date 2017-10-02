Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,911 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) traded down 0.511% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.605. The stock had a trading volume of 640,720 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.246 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 5.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

