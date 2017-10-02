Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares on Thursday, September 28th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.32 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) opened at 310.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.31 and a 200-day moving average of $282.70. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.59. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.50 and a 52 week high of $311.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 221.92%. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 26,000 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.53, for a total value of $7,553,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlando D. Carvalho sold 8,870 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $2,731,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,220 shares of company stock worth $13,293,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

