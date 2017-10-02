Liontrust Asset Management PLC’s (LIO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIO. N+1 Singer upped their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 510 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 495 ($6.66) to GBX 545 ($7.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 426 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) opened at 501.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 226.01 million. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 299.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 515.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.79.

About Liontrust Asset Management PLC

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. It is an investment management company that manages the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Global equities, Global credit and Multi-Assets. It offers a range of products, such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services.

