Lincoln National Corp Purchases 151 Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 1,912.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,823,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,892,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086,601 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,997,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,512,158,000 after purchasing an additional 918,896 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 1,611.5% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after purchasing an additional 819,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx Corporation by 360.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 935,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 732,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx Corporation news, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total value of $459,573.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,193 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a $235.00 price target on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.26.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 225.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.36. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $226.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. FedEx Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

