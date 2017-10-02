Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) opened at 3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $433.71 million. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.25.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 72,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

