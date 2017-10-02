Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Lilis Energy Inc (NASDAQ:LLEX) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lilis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lilis Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Lilis Energy Inc alerts:

Lilis Energy (LLEX) opened at 4.47 on Friday. Lilis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The stock’s market cap is $227.16 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/lilis-energy-inc-llex-research-coverage-started-at-stephens.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,384,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.