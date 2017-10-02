Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,842,436 Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,842,436 shares during the quarter. Trivago N.V. ADS makes up about 0.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trivago N.V. ADS worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRVG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/light-street-capital-management-llc-sells-1842436-shares-of-trivago-n-v-ads-trvg.html.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ TRVG) traded up 1.152% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.975. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,476 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago N.V. ADS will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Trivago N.V. ADS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.