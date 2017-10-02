Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group Holding Limited makes up 3.7% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $52,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE BABA) traded up 0.4419% during trading on Monday, hitting $173.4732. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,527 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $86.01 and a 52-week high of $180.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.5749 and a beta of 2.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

