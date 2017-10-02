Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AA PLC (AA)

AA PLC (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on AA PLC from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) price objective on shares of AA PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AA PLC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 175 ($2.35) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.88 ($3.72).

AA PLC (LON AA) opened at 169.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.96. AA PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 147.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 302.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.03 billion.

In related news, insider Martin C. Clarke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £166,000 ($223,238.30). Insiders have purchased a total of 100,239 shares of company stock worth $16,645,224 in the last three months.

AA PLC Company Profile

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

