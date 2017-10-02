Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,164,751 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) opened at 41.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.45.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

