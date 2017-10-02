Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Interactive Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. FBN Securities cut shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Interactive Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Liberty Interactive Corporation alerts:

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) opened at 23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/liberty-interactive-corporation-qvca-cut-to-sell-at-citigroup-inc.html.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 481,558 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $10,594,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,030,300 shares in the company, valued at $44,666,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,019 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $129,227.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,070.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344,857 shares of company stock valued at $51,282,498 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 115.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 32.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.