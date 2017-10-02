Liberty Global PLC (LILAK) Stock Price Up 6%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 2,088,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 678,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Liberty Global PLC alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.98 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC by 418.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 194,524 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/liberty-global-plc-lilak-stock-price-up-6.html.

Liberty Global PLC Company Profile

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.