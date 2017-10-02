LHC Group (LHCG) Stake Boosted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.26% of LHC Group worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,650 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $173,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LHC Group (LHCG) Stake Boosted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/lhc-group-lhcg-stake-boosted-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) opened at 70.92 on Monday. LHC Group has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $71.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.76.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.