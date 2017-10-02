LendingClub Corp’s (LC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of LendingClub Corp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS AG raised shares of LendingClub Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

LendingClub Corp (LC) traded up 2.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 1,838,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.57 billion. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). LendingClub Corp had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. LendingClub Corp’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $92,592.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,946 shares in the company, valued at $736,561.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Ciporin bought 10,000 shares of LendingClub Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,669.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,070 shares of company stock worth $1,120,725 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Corp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,102,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp by 497.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp by 1,284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Corp during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub Corp

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

