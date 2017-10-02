Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Legg Mason by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason Inc. alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE LM) opened at 39.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $793.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/legg-mason-inc-lm-shares-bought-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.