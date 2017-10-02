Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 10,922 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) opened at 14.07 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.03) EPS for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

