Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Buckle, Inc. (The) worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) by 29.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) opened at 16.85 on Monday. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Buckle, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Buckle, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Buckle, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Profile

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 467 retail stores in 44 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear.

