Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,127 Shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/legal-general-group-plc-buys-1127-shares-of-boston-beer-company-inc-the-sam.html.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $420,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) opened at 156.20 on Monday. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $128.70 and a one year high of $180.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.74 million. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.