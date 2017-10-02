Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) opened at 57.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “dlb (” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,540,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 14,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,701,100 in the last three months. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

