Lear Corporation (LEA) Holdings Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear Corporation were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 30.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation (NYSE LEA) opened at 173.08 on Monday. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.77 and a 52-week high of $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear Corporation had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post $16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lear Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Lear Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other Lear Corporation news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $494,855.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,679.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry D. G. Wallace sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $690,012.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $683,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,681. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

