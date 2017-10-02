Lear Corporation (LEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lear Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $16.71 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $18.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lear Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Lear Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Lear Corporation from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.93.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE LEA) opened at 173.08 on Thursday. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.77 and a 52 week high of $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.28. Lear Corporation had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post $16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Lear Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, SVP Mel Stephens sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $416,813.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $494,855.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,679.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lear Corporation by 6.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lear Corporation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Corporation by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lear Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lear Corporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

