Leagold Mining Corp (LMC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.45 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Leagold Mining Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE LMC) traded down 1.59% during trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 32,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Leagold Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s market capitalization is $469.08 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.
Leagold Mining Corp Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.