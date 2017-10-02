Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,596 Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Primoris Services Corporation by 554.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Corporation by 2,368.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primoris Services Corporation in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Primoris Services Corporation in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services Corporation alerts:

In other Primoris Services Corporation news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek sold 19,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $573,364.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,600.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 105,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,981,698.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,646,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,033,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,356 shares of company stock worth $43,921,202. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/laurion-capital-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-12596-primoris-services-corporation-prim.html.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ PRIM) opened at 29.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.55. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.82 million. Primoris Services Corporation had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Primoris Services Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primoris Services Corporation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Primoris Services Corporation Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.