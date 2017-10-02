Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 36,797 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,535,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,364 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $4,193,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth $3,457,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) opened at 7.60 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $323.07 million. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

