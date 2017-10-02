Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE SC) opened at 15.37 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

