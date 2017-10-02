L & S Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Incyte Corporation (INCY)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte Corporation were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Incyte Corporation by 67.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ INCY) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.79. 424,703 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The firm’s market cap is $24.02 billion.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Incyte Corporation had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte Corporation news, President Herve Hoppenot sold 70,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $8,421,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $378,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,452 shares of company stock worth $14,085,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $152.00 price objective on Incyte Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Incyte Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.16.

Incyte Corporation Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

