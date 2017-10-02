L & S Advisors Inc Buys 11,199 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 259,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $8,881,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,601.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 49,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,629,300.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. BidaskClub lowered MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 4.2489% on Monday, reaching $31.2053. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,192,940 shares. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4756 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

