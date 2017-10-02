Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. set a $13.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Kura Oncology (KURA) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $298.82 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 175.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 274,166 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 128.1% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 939.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

