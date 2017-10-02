Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Stake Boosted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ KLIC) opened at 21.57 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.02 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

