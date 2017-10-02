Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KOS. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE KOS) opened at 7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10 billion. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9,534.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,272,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,166,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,877,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,518,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,153,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,107 shares during the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

