Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kornit Digital by 1,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital Ltd. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/kornit-digital-ltd-krnt-shares-bought-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) opened at 15.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company’s market capitalization is $516.15 million. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.