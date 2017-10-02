Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Koppers Holdings worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings by 80.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) opened at 46.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Koppers Holdings had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 153.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wunderlich raised Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Koppers Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

