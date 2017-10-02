Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Desjardins currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.25 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) opened at 16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $16.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Sprott acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.72 per share, with a total value of C$3,144,000.00. Also, Director Eric S. Sprott acquired 920,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,021,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,125,650 shares of company stock worth $27,752,456.

