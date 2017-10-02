KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We are updating our estimates for Sealed Air (SEE) to account for recent resin price increases. Our 2017 adj. EBITDA estimate is going from $830M (guidance was/is $825M-$835M) to $818M, and our 2018 estimate is going from $860M to $848M (in other words, the same reduction as in 2017). Consensus is expecting a substantial $70M of EBITDA growth in 2018, which we don’t understand given recent (subdued) growth trends and given how high SEE’s margins already are; we are assuming $30M of growth on account of lower corporate costs. Key Investment Points On our reduced estimates, SEE is trading at ~12x our 2017/2018 adj. EBITDA estimates, higher than the packaging group average of 10-11x.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Sealed Air Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $48.00 price target on Sealed Air Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,850 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sealed Air Corporation had a return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 6.81%. Sealed Air Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air Corporation news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $150,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,450,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 73.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

